Expand / Collapse search

Children in Howell Station neighborhood speak out against power lines

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  May 13, 2025 2:08pm EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

FOX 5 Atlanta image

The Brief

    • Children in Atlanta’s Howell Station created a poster against plans for new power lines.
    • Families reportedly fear "high-voltage power lines" could create safety hazards and lead to displacement.
    • A town hall to discuss the project is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight at M28 Church on Niles Avenue.

ATLANTA - Children in Atlanta’s historic Howell Station neighborhood are speaking out against Georgia Power’s plan to install "high-voltage power lines" above the historic neighborhood. 

What we know:

On Monday, a group of local kids created a large protest poster to voice their opposition to the project. Families in the area say they are concerned that the "high-voltage power lines" required for a new data center could pose serious safety risks and potentially displace longtime residents.

RELATED: Fulton County's quiet approval of power lines draws backlash from residents

What's next:

Community members will have the chance to share their concerns directly with Georgia Power representatives at a town hall meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at M28 Church on Niles Avenue. The event is expected to draw residents seeking answers about the project’s impact on health, housing, and neighborhood stability.

The Source

  • Information for the story above provided by Howell Station Neighborhood Association. This story has been updated to reflect that the residents of the area are concerned about power lines that Georgia Power is planning. Georgia Power is not building a data center. 

AtlantaBusinessNews