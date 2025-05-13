Children in Howell Station neighborhood speak out against power lines
ATLANTA - Children in Atlanta’s historic Howell Station neighborhood are speaking out against Georgia Power’s plan to install "high-voltage power lines" above the historic neighborhood.
What we know:
On Monday, a group of local kids created a large protest poster to voice their opposition to the project. Families in the area say they are concerned that the "high-voltage power lines" required for a new data center could pose serious safety risks and potentially displace longtime residents.
What's next:
Community members will have the chance to share their concerns directly with Georgia Power representatives at a town hall meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday at M28 Church on Niles Avenue. The event is expected to draw residents seeking answers about the project’s impact on health, housing, and neighborhood stability.