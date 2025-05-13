Hogansville couple arrested for distributing child sex abuse material

The Brief A Hogansville couple, Courtney Johnson, 21, and Noah Johns, 22, were arrested on May 13 for distributing child sexual abuse material. The arrests followed a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and a search warrant at the couple’s home. The investigation is ongoing, and authorities say additional charges may be filed.



A Hogansville couple has been arrested and charged with distributing child sexual abuse material, according to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office.

What we know:

Courtney Johnson, 21, and Noah Johns, 22, were taken into custody on May 13 and charged with Sexual Exploitation of Children for the distribution of child sexual assault material. The arrests followed a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which alerted investigators to a Troup County resident suspected of sharing illicit content.

Members of the Troup County Sheriff’s Office who serve on the Georgia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (GAICAC) executed a search warrant at the couple’s home in Hogansville. Authorities say the search yielded additional evidence that led to both arrests.

What's next:

The investigation remains ongoing, and officials say additional charges may be forthcoming. No further information has been released at this time.