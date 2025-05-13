Atlanta Beltline wants to bring driverless passenger vehicles to Beltline

article

The Brief Atlanta Beltline Inc. is proposing a $3 million pilot program to launch autonomous Beep shuttles in southwest Atlanta ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The 12-month test would link the Atlanta University Center, MARTA’s West End station, and the Beltline’s Lee + White district. Beltline officials have requested $1.75 million in funding from the ATL Board, which is expected to vote on the proposal next month.



Atlanta Beltline Inc. is eyeing a bold new mobility option that could bring autonomous passenger vehicles to intown streets as soon as next year. The proposed pilot program could offer a glimpse into the future of transportation in the city.

What we know:

Beltline officials revealed the plan during a meeting of the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority (ATL) on Monday. They requested $1.75 million in funding for a 12-month pilot project featuring four autonomous shuttles operated by Florida-based Beep. The initiative is aimed at launching in time for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will bring thousands of international visitors to Atlanta.

The proposed route would span about two miles in southwest Atlanta, connecting the Atlanta University Center to MARTA’s West End station and continuing to the Beltline at the Lee + White development. That stretch of the Beltline, formerly known as the Westside Trail, is being renamed the Southwest Trail.

What they're saying:

Beltline leaders have reportedly been collaborating with Beep for the past two years on the project, which carries an estimated total cost of $3 million. If approved, the shuttles could begin passenger service by January 2026.

What's next:

The ATL Board is expected to vote on the funding proposal next month.