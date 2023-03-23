Ambulance driver faces vehicular homicide charges after crash along Campbellton Road

article

The 19-year-old ambulance driver involved in a deadly crash along a busy southwest Atlanta roadway on Monday turned himself in to the Fulton County Jail on Thursday.

John Walker faces two counts of vehicular homicide, speeding, and failure to maintain lanes.

FOX 5 was there as his attorney walked with him into the jail. Walker was using crutches at the time.

"Mr. Walker is extremely sad about the loss of these two individuals, we pray for those families, my client and his family is praying for the families of these two deceased people," said Walker’s attorney, Jackie "The Fly Lawyer" Patterson. "But we got to heal, and we got to get through it, and we just hope the healing process begins for all the families involved."

A Pro Care EMS vehicle crashed with another vehicle along Campbellton SW in Atlanta. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Mar. 20, 2023.

A Pro Care EMS medical transport van and an SUV were involved in the crash that happened in the 4000 block of Campbellton Road.

Patterson says Walker’s 32-year-old co-worker and the driver of the SUV were killed in Monday afternoon’s crash.

His attorney says Walker will likely require surgery for a severe fracture.

Walker’s attorney says his client expresses regret for that day and wishes he could change what happened, but can only move forward to face the consequences.

Patterson says Walker had only been working for the company less than a month and was still in training.

An employee with ProCare declined to comment on the incident when reached by phone Monday evening.

Residents near the crash site says that stretch of road is notoriously dangerous with drivers sometimes going twice the posted 35 mph speed limit.

The Atlanta Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances of the incident as the investigation continues.

Walker is expected to make his first appearance on Friday afternoon.