2 dead, 2 injured in crash involving ambulance along Campbellton Road

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Updated 5:42PM
A Pro Care EMS vehicle crashed with another vehicle along Campbellton SW in Atlanta. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Mar. 20, 2023. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

ATLANTA - Two people have died after an SUV and ambulance collided on a southwest Atlanta road Monday afternoon. Another two people were hospitalized.

The crash happened on the 4000 block of Campbellton Road. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just after 3 p.m.

When first responders arrived, the Pro Care EMS medical transport van was stopped in the middle of the road. Its passenger-side door was broken off.

The SUV was flipped on its side in the grass alongside the road. It appeared to have struck a tree.

A Pro Care EMS vehicle crashed with another vehicle along Campbellton SW in Atlanta. SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene Mar. 20, 2023.

Although it appeared the airbags deployed in both vehicles, Atlanta Police confirmed the driver of the SUV and an occupant inside the ambulance died as a result of the accident.

The ambulance driver and a patient inside sustained injuries and are receiving medical treatment.

The Atlanta Police Department's Accident Investigations Unit is looking into the circumstances of the incident as the investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.