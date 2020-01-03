Amber Alert: Mother takes child and threatens to kill him, police say

Police in DeKalb County are searching for a young boy and his mother after they say she assaulted him in front of his father before driving away and sending a threatening message.

Rochelle Riley (Source: DeKalb County Police Department).

According to authorities, Rochelle Riley drover her 6-year-old son, Anthony Johnson, to his father's house at 3035 Monterey Drive around 9:25 p.m. Thursday. Police said Riley took the boy out of the vehicle, assaulted him in the front yard in view of the father and then put the boy back in the vehicle before driving away.

6-year-old Anthony Johnson (Source: DeKalb County Police Department).

Police Said Riley sent several text messages to the father threatening to kill the boy with others stating she had already killed him.

Riley's current location is not known. She was last seen driving a gold 2005 Ford Escape with Georgia tag PXJ1478.

Police consider the child to be endangered and missing.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call 911.