Police: Kidnapped 6-year-old found safe, mother arrested

A 6-year-old boy is safe after police said his mother kidnapped him overnight.

Anthony Johnson was reunited with his father following an all-night search for the 6-year-ol and his mother, Rochelle Riley.

Rochelle Riley (Source: DeKalb County Police Department).

According to DeKalb County police, around 9:20 Thursday night Riley attacked her son in the front yard of his father's house. Investigators said she took Anthony out of an SUV and punched the little boy multiple times. Riley then put Anthony back in her vehicle and took off, police said.

Detectives said she then started sending the dad a number of disturbing text messages, claiming that she either had or was planning to kill Anthony.

Police issued a Levi's Call, sending out photos of both Anthony and Riley. They also staked out her house, which is near Interstate 20 and 285.

At around 3:30 a.m. Friday, police said Riley came home and was taken into custody.

6-year-old Anthony Johnson (Source: DeKalb County Police Department).

Advertisement

Anthony appeared to be unharmed, but as a precaution, he was taken to the hospital and checked out.

FOX 5 was the only news station there when Anthony was reunited with his dad and Riley was hauled away in a squad car.

Back in dad's arms

Police said they've had a history with Riley, but wouldn't go into details. They also said her erratic behavior stemmed from an ongoing dispute with the father. One detective told FOX 5 it all revolved around the fact that he is now seeing other women.