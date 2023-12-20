Amazon, Warrior Alliance join forces to bring early Christmas cheer to military families

Christmas came a week early for dozens of military and veteran families.

Seeing a child light up at a surprise is a universal mood boost.

"One young man was so excited," Amazon's Atlanta-area community affairs representative Territa Rodgers said. "He jumped on a bike and rode it down the hallway."

This gift reveal was made possible through a partnership between Amazon and the Warrior Alliance. It's special, just for military and veteran families.

"It started during the holiday season, but continues through the year. Warrior Alliance helps recruit for Amazon," she said.

Sixty families stepped into a festive room on Monday.

Isabella Garner has been in service since 2015. She and her family find the presents a pleasant budget adjustment.

"We're in a bad recession, so this is really helpful," Garner said.

"We do what we're obligated to do, but we miss the kids, the spouse, the mom, dad, the community and you do wonder, 'Who is taking care of home when I'm gone?'" Jarrad Turner, with Warrior Alliance said.

Turner says he's seen service members sacrifice so much.

"It's incredibly hard for families," he said.

So, this event and the others throughout the year are just one way to say "thank you."