Tractor-trailer crash backs up I-75 N in Henry County

I-75 Northbound at Bill Gardner Pkwy (Credit: GDOT)

A crash reported on I-75 in Henry County late Saturday afternoon appeared to cause a semi-truck to jackknife across the northbound lanes.

Traffic across all lanes was stalled back to LG Griffin Road, as seen by GDOT.

A driver also captured video that showed fellow stopped drivers getting out of their vehicles to view the wreck.

Before 5 p.m., the lanes reopened and traffic began to flow again.