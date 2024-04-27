Woman dies in shooting at Troup County home with child inside

The Troup County Sheriff's Office is searching for the suspected gunman who opened fire outside a home early Saturday morning while a child was inside.

Officials reported to the 600 block of Teaver Road at 2:11 a.m. where a woman who had been shot stopped breathing. She was rushed to Wellstar West Georgia Emergency Department where she was pronounced dead.

At the time of the shooting, deputies said there was another adult and a child inside the home with the victim. Investigators also found multiple shell casings outside.

The victim has been identified as 41-year-old Taneshia Bridges. There has been no word yet of a suspect or potential motive.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 706-883-1616 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.