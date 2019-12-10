Alpharetta police spot 'drooling' driver parks along GA-400

An Alpharetta police officer came face-to-face with a drooling driver.

Police said the officer spotted a car along northbound lanes of Georgia 400 in between Old Milton and Windward parkways around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

The police officer’s report read in part:

“I approached the vehicle and noticed it was still running and the music was on. I then looked inside the vehicle and noticed the driver was slumped over to the right and had drool from her mouth that connected down to her shoulder. I also noticed the passenger was also not awake.”

Police said when the officer woke the suspect, she put the car in drive and traveled a few feet before stopping again.

The woman, whose name was not released, was charged with DUI.