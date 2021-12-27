Police name suspect accused of deadly Christmas Eve shooting

article

The Alpharetta Police Department arrested a suspect in a deadly quadruple shooting on Christmas Eve.

Police said Stephanie Agee is in police custody, accused of murder and multiple counts of aggravated assault in the Dec. 24 shooting.

One person died and three people were injured at the Alpharetta apartment complex, police said.

It happened at around 4:30 p.m. at the Manchester at Mansell Apartment Home apartments located on Huntington Drive.

Police said officers found three of the victims inside the apartment and one outside when they arrived at the scene.

All were rushed to an area hospital where police said one person later died.

Police believe it was sparked by domestic violence.

