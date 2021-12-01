Alpharetta businessman pleads guilty to assaulting officers during Capitol riot

article

An Alpharetta man has pleaded guilty to assaulting police officers during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Kevin Douglas Creek, 47, pleaded guilty Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers.

The U.S. Attorney's office says Creek was arrested in June for multiple federal charges. He was since released and remains released until his sentencing date.

According to court documents, Creek was seen on body camera footage assaulting an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department and another officer with the U.S. Capitol Police on the West Terrace area of the Capitol.

Department of Justice

In the documents, an FBI agent searching on social media for people named Kevin Creek found a Facebook account that shared a photo of a business card for "Nailed It Roofing and Restoration," which is registered with the Georgia Corporations Division with the registering agent listed as Kevin Douglas Creek. Checking the driver's license photo and Facebook photos for the Alpharetta businessman, officials say they believe they match the man caught on body camera.

A few days after the riots at the Capitol, the FBI says they received a tip that Creek discussed being at the riots while he was visiting Northside Forsyth Hospital, saying that he "disclosed that he was tear gassed at the Capitol on January 6, 2021" and talked about "running up the stairs of the Capitol building and attempting to get inside."

When interviewed, the person who submitted the tip says that Creek "mentioned he was gassed before in the military where he never experienced the types of effects he was experiencing this time," the FBI said.

Additionally, the court records say that investigators were able to trace Creek's activity through his credit card, saying he used the cards to buy gas, food, and cards from the D.C. metro.

In an interview with Creek and his attorney in May, officials say Creek admitted to driving to Washington, D.C. around the time of the riot and admitted the photos were of him but said he "did not remember assaulting any officer." He was also able to tell investigators where he went that day and what he was wearing, both of which officials say matched the information they found out about the man seen in body camera footage.

Department of Justice

Creek also told investigators that he livestreamed his involvement and posted the stream and photos on his Facebook page, but deleted them when he got home.

"When asked if Creek regretted his conduct on January 6th, he responded: ‘50/50,’" the complaint says.

Creek faces up to eight years in prison along with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing is scheduled for March of 2022.

Officials say in the 10 months since the riot, over 675 people have been arrested in charges connected to the Capitol breach, including over 200 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

