Alpharetta businessman charged with assaulting officer at Capitol riot

The Federal Bureau of Investigation has charged an Alpharetta business owner with violently assaulting a police officer during the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

The U.S. Attorney's office says 46-year-old Kevin Douglas Creek was arrested Wednesday and charged with assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers; physical violence on Capitol grounds; and obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, and other federal charges.

According to court documents, Creek was seen on body camera footage assaulting multiple officers, physically striking and kicking officers around 2:20 p.m. near the Capitol grounds.

Officials allege that Creek traveled to Washington, D.C. on Jan. 5, brought mace and a bootknife to the Capitol on Jan. 6, and left to go back to Alpharetta the next day.

In the documents, an FBI agent searching on social media for people named Kevin Creek found a Facebook account that shared a photo of a business card for "Nailed It Roofing and Restoration," which is registered with the Georgia Corporations Division with the registering agent listed as Kevin Douglas Creek. Checking the driver's license photo and Facebook photos for the Alpharetta businessman, officials say they believe they match the man caught on body camera.

Department of Justice

A few days after the riots at the Capitol, the FBI says they received a tip that Creek discussed being at the riots while he was visiting Northside Forsyth Hospital, saying that he "disclosed that he was tear gassed at the Capitol on January 6, 2021" and talked about "running up the stairs of the Capitol building and attempting to get inside."

When interviewed, the person who submitted the tip says that Creek "mentioned he was gassed before in the military where he never experienced the types of effects he was experiencing this time," the FBI said.

Additionally, the court records say that investigators were able to trace Creek's activity through his credit card, saying he used the cards to buy gas, food, and cards from the D.C. metro.

In an interview with Creek and his attorney in May, officials say Creek admitted to driving to Washington, D.C. around the time of the riot and admitted the photos were of him but said he "did not remember assaulting any officer." He was also able to tell investigators where he went that day and what he was wearing, both of which officials say matched the information they found out about the man seen in body camera footage.

Creek also told investigators that he livestreamed his involvement and posted the stream and photos on his Facebook page, but deleted them when he got home.

Department of Justice

"When asked if Creek regretted his conduct on January 6th, he responded: ‘50/50,’" the complaint says.

The case will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the Department of Justice National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

Officials say in the 150 days since the riot, around 465 people have been arrested in charges connected to the Capitol breach. Over 130 of them have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

