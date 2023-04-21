Alabama shooting: 6th suspect arrested in deadly Sweet 16 party violence

article

Authorities in Alabama have arrested another teen suspect in connection with the deadly mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party that killed four people and left dozens injured.

Thursday night, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency announced the arrest of a 15-year-old juvenile from Tuskegee, Alabama - the sixth person arrested in the investigation so far.

Earlier Tuesday, authorities say they arrested 19-year-old Willie George Brown Jr. of Auburn and 20-year-old Johnny Letron Brown of Tuskegee.

The pair join 17-year-old Tyreese "Ty Reik" McCullough, 16-year-old Travis McCullough of Tuskegee and 20-year-old Wilson LaMar Hill Jr. of Auburn in custody. All five men have been charged with four counts of reckless murder. Tallapoosa County District Attorney Mike Segrest said the two teens would be tried as adults, an automatic requirement for anyone 16 or older charged with murder in Alabama.

Investigators said in court documents filed Thursday that they believe five of those charged were present at the party on April 15 and "discharged firearms into the crowd."

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Willie George Brown Jr., 19, of Auburn, was arrested and formally charged with four counts of reckless murder.

Sgt. Jeremy J. Burkett of the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency declined at a news conference Wednesday to discuss how investigators believe the shooting unfolded.

"We can’t get into a motive right now, because that would be part of an ongoing investigation," Burkett said. "We can’t share that."

All six face reckless murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting, the state agency said. State law defines reckless murder as when someone causes a death by acting with extreme indifference to human life and recklessly engaging in conduct which creates a grave risk of death. District Attorney Mike Segrest said the teens will be tried as adults as required by Alabama law when anyone 16 or older is charged with murder.

Investigators say 18-year-old Phil Dowdell, 23-year-old Corbin Holston, 19-year-old Marsiah Collins, and 17-year-old KeKe Smith were killed in the gunfire.

"We’re going to make sure all those victims have justice, not just the deceased," Segrest said.

Saturday’s shooting at a 16th birthday party shocked Dadeville, a sleepy east Alabama town of 3,200. Besides the four people killed, 32 others were injured, four of them critically. The Sweet 16 birthday party, at a dance studio just off the town square, was in full swing when gunfire erupted.

All of the suspects are being held in the Tallapoosa County Jail with no bond with the exception of the 15-year-old, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said.

Investigators have not discussed a motive or what they believe led to the shooting.

Four people were killed and 32 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama on April 15, 2023. (FOX 5)

WHO WERE THE VICTIMS KILLED IN THE DADEVILLE MASS SHOOTING?

Those from the small town watched as police announced the arrests Wednesday.

"I'm grateful that justice will be done and I'm glad they got somebody," said Natasha Jackson.

"I'm happy to hear that two of them have been arrested. It's still the fact that Phil and KeKe are not here," said AJ Coker.

The shooting was the 16th mass killing in the U.S. this year. A 17th took place in Maine on Tuesday. A total of 88 people have died in the killings so far in 2023. A mass killing is defined as the slaying of four or more people other than the perpetrator, according to a database maintained by The Associated Press and USA Today in partnership with Northeastern University.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency had said only that shell casings from handguns had been found, and that there was no evidence a high-powered rifle was used. Burkett on Wednesday again appealed for information from party-goers and the public.

In 2020, Alabama had the fifth-highest rate of gun deaths in the country, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Somebody’s got to start thinking about mama, because I know I’m tired of it and everybody behind me is tired of it," Burkett said. "We’re tired of going to the mothers and having to tell them that these kids are not coming home."

Dadeville Alabama on map

Meanwhile, the families of the four killed in the shooting are planning memorials and funerals as the public learns about their lives cut way too short.

ALEA has asked for anyone with information to call 800-392-8011 or email sbi.investigations@alea.gov.

Dadeville is located about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery, Alabama and 53 miles northwest of Columbus, Georgia.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report