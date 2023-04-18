Press conference Wednesday could shed more light on Alabama mass shooting

Alabama officials will be holding a press conference Wednesday morning updating details of a mass shooting during a Sweet 16 birthday party in eastern Alabama on Saturday evening that killed four and injured more than 30 people.

Members of the press from all over the country are expected to gather on the steps of the Tallapoosa County Courthouse nearly 84 hours after the shots were fired at the Mahogany Masterpiece dance studio, located just one block away. Investigators say 18-year-old Phil Dowdell, 23-year-old Corbin Holston, 19-year-old Marsiah Collins, and 17-year-old KeKe Smith were killed in the gunfire. Another 32 people were rushed to hospitals across the region for injuries ranging from minor to critical.

Few answers have been given so far in the shooting that rocked the small town of around 3,200. Many are hoping the Dadeville Police Department, Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, ATF, FBI, U.S. Marshals Service, and the 5th Circuit District Attorney’s Office can shed some light on the matter.

WHO WERE THE VICTIMS KILLED IN THE DADEVILLE MASS SHOOTING?

Four people were killed and 32 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama on April 15, 2023. (FOX 5)

Investigator did reveal Monday evening that no high-powered rifle ammunition was found at the scene. They say all shell casings found were consistent with those used in handguns.

Law enforcement officials say they were still combing over the scene and interviewing potential witnesses to build a timeline of events on Monday.

A relative of one teen killed in the shooting told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the family, which has been briefed by officials, understands that the investigation is progressing.

"They are working very hard and are adamant about apprehending those who are responsible for the tragic event," said Amy Jackson, whose cousin KeKe Smith was among the dead.

Four people were killed and 32 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama on April 15, 2023. (FOX 5)

A new command center was established on Tuesday behind a church, but it was not immediately clear if it was connected to the shooting. Dadeville Mayor Frank Goodman says he understands the frustration in the lack of information from investigators.

"They hadn’t told us nothing yet. They are not releasing anything," Goodman said when asked if an arrest was near. "It’s been frustrating for me especially when citizens come by and want to know what is happening."

Investigators are asking people to come forward with any videos or photos from the party. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it has worked with the Federal Bureau of Investigation to establish a digital tip line for such submissions.

Meanwhile, the families of the four killed in the shooting are planning memorials and funerals as the public learns about their lives cut way too short.

Four people were killed and 32 others were injured in a mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party in Dadeville, Alabama on April 15, 2023. (FOX 5)

ALEA has asked for anyone with information to call 800-392-8011 or email sbi.investigations@alea.gov.

Dadeville is located about 57 miles northeast of Montgomery, Alabama and 53 miles northwest of Columbus, Georgia.

This story is being reported out of Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed to this report