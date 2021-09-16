Airline offers option to avoid children on plane

Would you like to avoid kids when you fly?

One airline is making it happen.

Japan Airlines travelers will now have the ability to check whether there are children near the seat they're thinking about booking.

The airline will include a chat showing seats that have been taken by kids under the age of 2 so you can choose a different one.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.