Agnes Scott College to begin spring semester virtually

Decatur-based Agnes Scott College plans to begin its upcoming spring semester with two weeks of virtual instruction, beginning Jan. 10.

Virtual instruction is set to continue through Jan. 21 with in-person classes scheduled to resume on Jan. 24.

The COVID-19 task force at the metro-Atlanta liberal arts college will adjust protocols based on the spread of COVID-19.

Students living in residence halls may check in on Jan 9 or closer to the in-person class date and will be required to provide a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 of arrival on campus.

The college plans to regularly test students and staff.

Dining halls will switch to "grab-and-go" for two weeks.

All students, faculty and staff are required to receive their booster shots no later than Jan. 31, unless granted an exemption for medical or religious reasons.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE