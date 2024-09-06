Advocates to rally for stricter gun laws following deadly Georgia school shooting

A group of advocates and students are planning a rally on Friday to urge lawmakers to enact stricter gun laws in the wake of the deadly shooting at Apalachee High School.

Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, metro Atlanta state lawmakers and Barrow County community members are coming together to push for stronger gun restrictions.

Georgia state lawmakers have wrestled with gun violence and regulations of firearms for some time.

A day after the deadly shooting, members of the Georgia Senate Safe Firearm Storage Study Committee met to discuss options and heard from the spokesperson of Georgia Moms for Change.

Law enforcement and first responders control traffic after a shooting took place at Apalachee High School in Winder, Georgia, on September 4, 2024. (Photo by CHRISTIAN MONTERROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

"When it comes to these bills, we are trying to put up safeguards to make it, whether you are a bad actor or have a mental health issue either way, we can make it difficult for you to have a weapon in Georgia," state Rep. Yasmine Neal, D-Jonesboro, told FOX 5 on Thursday.

More money was put aside for school security last year, including more funding for school resource officers.

However, the bipartisan committee recognized the issue as a serious problem.

"The thing we need to figure out, the nut we haven't been able to crack, is how do we get to these youngsters that are going into schools and shooting them up," said state Sen. Frank Ginn, R-Danielsville.

Colt Gray, the 14-year-old accused of killing four people at the high school, is facing four counts of murder. His father also faces multiple charges.

Authorities have not offered any motive or explained how Gray obtained the gun or got it into the school.

Activists say that Georgia has some of the weakest gun laws in the country. In 2022, Gov. Brian Kemp signed a bill allowing permitless carry in the state - making it the 25th state with such a law.

Under Georgia law, people who have been convicted of a felony, are facing felony charges or have been treated for certain mental health issues within the past five years can’t carry a gun. The 2022 law doesn’t change that. But it removes the background check for a permit to carry a loaded or concealed handgun in public.

Democrats have tried to propose restrictive legislation, but resistance from Republicans has prevented bolder proposals from gaining traction.

Earlier this year, a bipartisan group of Georgia lawmakers attempted to pass a bill that would have offered a $300 tax credit for gun owners who have secure storage devices such as gun safes and locks, and complete firearms safety courses.

The bill passed 162-3 in the House but failed in the Senate.

Friday's call for action will take place at 10 a.m. on the steps of the Georgia Capitol.'

The Associated Press contributed to this report.