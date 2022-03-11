Additional soldiers deploy from Fort Stewart in response to Ukrainian invasion

Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County
8
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Stephens County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Franklin County, Madison County, Hart County, Elbert County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Union County, Towns County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, Clay County
Wind Advisory
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until SUN 1:00 AM EST, Rabun County, Habersham County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SAT 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 10:00 PM CST until SAT 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 10:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Tornado Watch
from FRI 11:06 PM EST until SAT 6:00 AM EST, Clay County, Dougherty County, Irwin County

Additional soldiers deploy from Fort Stewart in response to Ukrainian invasion

By
Published 
Russia-Ukraine
FOX 5 Atlanta

Georgia soldiers deployed to Europe

Soldiers stationed at Fort Stewart took off from Hunter Arm Air Field in Savannah on Friday, being deployed to shore up NATO forces in Europe.

SAVANNAH, Ga. - An additional 130 Georgia soldiers are making their way to Europe right now in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Troops stationed at Fort Stewart shipped out this afternoon to help boost NATO forces in countries boarding Ukraine.

This is the type call to duty is what these soldiers spend time preparing and training for to serve not only our country but our allies. I'm told once they touch down in Europe, they'll provide maintenance support as they work to deter Russian aggression.

For approximately the next six months, these soldiers will be on the ground to help NATO allies address the violence unfolding right now in Ukraine.

"This is the things that we prepare for week in and week out and that's the reason we prep that way because you just never know when things are gonna be required for them to go," Command Sgt. Major Quentin Fenderson detailed. 

These soldiers are from B Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

"I'm pretty excited to see what's going on over there, so we are going to support," soldier Alexis Rios said.

It’s a bitter-sweet call of duty for Sgt. Shamarrius Madison.

He's expecting a baby later this year.

"Just a little bit nervous but at the same time, I'm very excited to support this country," he told FOX 5's Brian Hill. 

Major General Charlie Costanza said this group of men and women will support the army brigade combat team that just deployed to Germany last week.

"The company will flow in. They'll draw their equipment, and then they'll meet them in Grafenwoehr, and they'll provide maintenance and logistic support for them," the Major General detailed. 

Right now, there are no plans for these soldiers to be deployed into other European countries, but Costanza tells us it really just depends on what happens next with Russia’s invasion.

The soldiers are expected to arrive in Europe sometime Saturday.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____