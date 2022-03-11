Additional soldiers deploy from Fort Stewart in response to Ukrainian invasion

An additional 130 Georgia soldiers are making their way to Europe right now in response to Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

Troops stationed at Fort Stewart shipped out this afternoon to help boost NATO forces in countries boarding Ukraine.

This is the type call to duty is what these soldiers spend time preparing and training for to serve not only our country but our allies. I'm told once they touch down in Europe, they'll provide maintenance support as they work to deter Russian aggression.

For approximately the next six months, these soldiers will be on the ground to help NATO allies address the violence unfolding right now in Ukraine.

"This is the things that we prepare for week in and week out and that's the reason we prep that way because you just never know when things are gonna be required for them to go," Command Sgt. Major Quentin Fenderson detailed.

These soldiers are from B Company, 87th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

"I'm pretty excited to see what's going on over there, so we are going to support," soldier Alexis Rios said.

It’s a bitter-sweet call of duty for Sgt. Shamarrius Madison.

He's expecting a baby later this year.

"Just a little bit nervous but at the same time, I'm very excited to support this country," he told FOX 5's Brian Hill.

Major General Charlie Costanza said this group of men and women will support the army brigade combat team that just deployed to Germany last week.

"The company will flow in. They'll draw their equipment, and then they'll meet them in Grafenwoehr, and they'll provide maintenance and logistic support for them," the Major General detailed.

Right now, there are no plans for these soldiers to be deployed into other European countries, but Costanza tells us it really just depends on what happens next with Russia’s invasion.

The soldiers are expected to arrive in Europe sometime Saturday.

