Acworth PD names person wanted for stealing from elderly residents

The Acworth Police Department is looking for 42-year-old Markinious Katrell Hartfield from New Orleans, Louisiana.

Hartfield is wanted for burglary, forgery, identity theft, and exploitation of a disabled or elderly person.

APD says Hartfield has multiple arrests for similar incidents in other jurisdictions across state lines.

APD also says Hartfield is a male who presents himself as female.

The police department says that Hartfield pretended to be an employee at the assisted-living facility in Acworth called Celebration Village and stole credit and debit cards from the residents.

Hartfield is then accused of going to a Walmart store on Chastain Meadows Parkway and using the cards to buy gift cards and small, random items.

The victims range in age from 74 to 87 years old and investigators believe there may be others, either from the same facility or other facilities.

Anyone with information about Hartfield is urged to contact Detective Camille with the Acworth Police Department at 770-974-1232.