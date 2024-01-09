Expand / Collapse search
Impersonator targets elderly at Acworth assisted-living facility

By
Published 
Acworth
FOX 5 Atlanta

Elder-care facility residents targets of theft

A thief posing as an elder-care facility employee is stealing items, identities, and money in Acworth.

ACWORTH, Ga. - Acworth police are searching for a woman posing as an employee at an elderly-care facility.

"It's very sad that someone would do this, and take advantage of elderly people like this," said Acworth Police Officer Eric Mistretta.

Investigators say a woman's disguise got her into an assisted-living facility in Acworth called Celebration Village.

"The suspect is making herself appear as an employee there, she's wearing scrubs, like employees will wear and bypasses security," said Officer Mistretta.

She blends in so that residents, and even employees, would be fooled into thinking she's a staff member. She's not there to assist residents; instead, video shows she was there to steal from them.

"She's checking doors of residents and entering in any rooms that are unlocked. When she enters the room, she's stealing debit cards and credit cards," said Officer Mistretta.

Investigators say that same woman then showed up at Walmart on Chastain Meadows Parkway. Police say surveillance video shows her walking into the store.

"She's wearing the mask, covering her head, glasses, trying to conceal her identity," said Officer Mistretta.

Police say she bought gift cards and small, random items using debit and credit cards belonging to others.

The woman drove off in a white Toyota Corolla with a temporary tag that could possibly be fake, police say.

The victims range in age from 74 to 87 years old and investigators believe there may be others, either from the same facility or other facilities.

"We believe there's possibly more victims that this subject has taken advantage of, and we're asking any family members or elderly victims to make sure they're checking their bank statements and credit reports and if they notice anything fraudulent to notify police," said Officer Mistretta.

If you recognize the woman in the surveillance images, or the car she was driving, call the Acworth Police at 770-974-1232.