Acworth man convicted of multiple charges in domestic violence case

A Cherokee County jury has found a 26-year-old Acworth man guilty of multiple domestic violence charges after a four-day trial.

On March 13, Jonathon Bailey Panter was convicted of family violence aggravated battery and two counts of family violence aggravated assault for a series of assaults that occurred between Feb. 13 and 18, 2024, at a home in Cherokee County, where he lived with the victim.

Brutal Assault Leads to Investigation

The backstory:

The case came to light after a friend took the injured woman to the hospital, where medical staff and law enforcement noted extensive injuries. The victim, who told deputies that Panter had beaten her "half to death," suffered bruises and abrasions across her body, as well as petechial hemorrhaging in her eye, a sign of strangulation.

Investigators from the Cherokee Sheriff’s Office gathered evidence, including photos of the victim’s injuries taken by both law enforcement and the victim herself. During the trial, prosecutors introduced nearly 90 exhibits, and nine witnesses testified for the State, while the Defense called five witnesses.

Jury Deliberation and Sentencing

What we know:

After approximately four hours of deliberation, the jury convicted Panter on three of six charges. Superior Court Judge Tony Baker will set a sentencing date in the near future.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Macelyne A. Williams of the Domestic Violence Unit, under the Office of the District Attorney, Blue Ridge Judicial Circuit.