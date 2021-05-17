Deputies searching for 'armed and dangerous' man wanted for aggravated assault

article

Deputies in Cherokee County are searching for a man considered armed and dangerous.

James Jefferson Douglas, 35, was last seen in the Acworth area, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said.

Douglas is wanted for aggravated assault, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and obstructing a 911 call.

Deputies say Douglas should not be approached.

Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.

