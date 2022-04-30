Activists call for end to violence in response to deadly shootings at metro Atlanta gas stations

DeKalb County residents say they're fed up and taking action to combat crime.

The DeKalb County NAACP and other community groups are hosting a rally after a recent string of deadly shootings at convenience stores.

One man, Ronald Hodge, died at a gas station near Candler Road. He was an employee at the cast station.

"He's always the one laughing, joking, cracking jokes," son Ryan Hodge said.

Police said 65-year-old Jurrell Bethel shot and killed him during an argument.

"The end result was because of something he thought was a problem and that was a man tussling and fighting with a woman, and he went in to intervene and my first thought was, ‘I would have done the same thing,’" Ryan Hodge said.

Last month, a shooting left a 28-year-old man dead and two people injured. A 14-year-old faces felony murder in the death of John Battle at a gas station in DeKalb County.

"A little boy killed my baby. A little boy," Kamylla Yancey said.

Police said the shooting happened near Covington Highway when Battle was in a car with his girlfriend and child. They were driving away when people started shooting and Battle was hit in the crossfire.

"I want to tell the young kids to stop playing with these guns. They are not a game. You are going to hit someone that has nothing to do with what you have going on," Yancey said.

The ‘Stop the Madness’ rally on Saturday began in the Kroger parking lot at the corner of Redan Road and Hairston Road.