Man dead in shooting at Covington Highway gas station

At least one person is dead and two other people are injured after a shooting and a crash at a Lithonia area gas station on Thursday evening.

It happened just before 7:30 p.m. at the Shell gas station located in the 6400 block of Covington Highway in DeKalb County.

Investigators with the DeKalb County Police Department spent the evening combing over and marking each of the several dozen shell casings left behind in the parking lot.

Sources told FOX 5 News the victim was a 28-year-old Lithonia man. His name has not been released.

Following the shooting, there was a crash that injured two people. Sources said the victim’s girlfriend and baby were inside that vehicle. The woman was reportedly badly hurt, but the infant was uninjured.

About a half-mile of Covington Highway was blocked for several hours at Wellborn Road while police investigated and logged the scene. Traffic was being diverted around the scene.

Police have not released any information on a possible shooter or motive.

