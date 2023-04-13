A first look at this year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival at Piedmont Park

We’ve had more than 80 years to perfect it, but even now, it’s still hard to describe the Atlanta Dogwood Festival. After all, where do you start? The beloved Artist Market? The live entertainment? Or do you start with the actual dogwoods blooming throughout Piedmont Park?

Well, it really doesn’t matter, because the Atlanta Dogwood Festival is all of those things…and it’s back this weekend!

The 87th Annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival kicks off April 14 and continues through April 16 at Piedmont Park, filling the park with music, food, and art in a three-day celebration of spring in Atlanta. Highlights of the event include the Artist Market, which features more than 250 jury-selected artists working in mediums including oils, glass, clay, wood, and more, and the Atlanta High School Art Exhibition, with outstanding artwork from local high schoolers chosen for display by a panel of professional artists.

Live music and entertainment are also key elements of the festival with a packed schedule of performers from around the world on the festival’s Coca-Cola Main Stage. And Saturday morning, runners and walkers will lace up their shoes for the annual Atlanta Dogwood Festival Mimosa 5K, which is an AJC Peachtree Road Race Qualifier and ends with mimosas in the park!

Hours for the festival are noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday (note: the Artist Market closes at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday). Organizers are suggesting a minimum donation of $5 for admission, and donations may be made in advance online. For more information on this year’s Atlanta Dogwood Festival, click here.