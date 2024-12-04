80-year-old missing DeKalb County woman found dead, police say

article

An 80-year-old DeKalb County woman who has been missing for several weeks has been found deceased, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Rosa Mae Dawson, who was diabetic and a victim of dementia, disappeared on Nov. 13 in the Decatur area. She was wearing a pink pajama set at the time of her disappearance in the Jenay Court area and her family has been searching for her ever since.

PREVIOUS STORY: Diabetic 80-year-old woman with dementia disappears in Decatur

The DeKalb County Police Department issued a Mattie's Call, which is Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, the day she went missing.

The police department posted a short update on their Facebook page at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday, saying "We are saddened to report that Ms. Dawson was located this morning deceased. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers."

No other information has been released at this time.