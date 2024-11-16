Diabetic 80-year-old woman with dementia disappears in Decatur

Have you seen Rosa Mae Dawson? The DeKalb County police need help locating the 80-year-old woman who went missing days ago.

Dawson's family said they haven't seen her since Wednesday. To their knowledge, she was wearing a pink pajama set and black shoes when she disappeared in the area of Jenay Court in Decatur.

They have been putting up fliers and passing them out along Candler Road, hoping someone has an idea of where she could be.

Rosa Mae Dawson (Credit: DeKalb County Police Department)

Dawson is in the early stages of dementia, according to her family. She is also diabetic, and has not had access to her medication. She is 5-feet-1-inch tall, 140 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information that could help police find Dawson, give the Special Victims Unit a call immediately at 770-724-7710.