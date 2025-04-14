TikTok trend sparks chaos: Minecraft movie screenings disrupted in Georgia

The Brief A TikTok trend called the "Chicken Jockey Challenge" is causing moviegoers to throw food and drinks at screens during the new Minecraft movie, leading to significant damage in theaters nationwide. The Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs experienced a chaotic scene with shattered glass and concessions thrown at the screen, prompting police involvement. Theaters are increasing security and urging parents to discuss proper behavior with their children, while Minecraft voice actor Jack Black has asked fans to be respectful during screenings.



A viral TikTok trend tied to the new Minecraft movie is causing chaos in theaters nationwide — including one in metro Atlanta.

Moviegoers are throwing food and drinks at the screen during a specific scene, leaving behind costly damage and frustrated staff.

What we know:

The Springs Cinema & Taphouse in Sandy Springs was among the latest theaters to be affected. On Friday night, what began as a routine showing ended in a mess of popcorn, ICEEs, ketchup, and shattered glass — all part of a TikTok trend known as the "Chicken Jockey Challenge."

"It was horrific," said Alexi Alvear, who works at the theater and was left to clean up the aftermath. "It took me three hours."

Theaters across the country are reporting similar incidents where, during a scene in the animated Minecraft movie, young viewers hurl concessions at the screen in mimicry of videos circulating online. At the Springs Cinema, the damage was significant.

What they're saying:

"Full ICEEs just thrown at the screen," said Brandt Gully, owner of the Springs Cinema & Taphouse. "They just somehow think that's okay because of something they see on TikTok."

The theater called police, but many of those involved fled through a fire exit before officers arrived.

"It was a horrible scene," Alvear added. "This? Not to that extent."

Gully, who prides the theater on its role in the community, said the actions don’t reflect the spirit of their mission. "It's always been about quality movies and being part of the community," he said.

Even Minecraft voice actor Jack Black has stepped in, posting a message online urging fans to be respectful during screenings.

"It’s a good film that people are enjoying," Gully said. "They just need to enjoy it the right way."

What's next:

Theaters nationwide are now increasing security and asking parents to talk to their children about appropriate behavior in public spaces.