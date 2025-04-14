Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian robbery sparks police chase and crash in Midtown Atlanta

By
Published  April 14, 2025 11:25pm EDT
Midtown
FOX 5 Atlanta
Image 1 of 12

Atlanta police investigate a crash after a chase through Midtown Atlanta on April 14, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief

    • A pedestrian robbery at Bell Collier Village luxury apartments initiated a police chase and crash in Midtown Atlanta.
    • Three individuals were apprehended after the fleeing vehicle crashed near Peachtree Street NE and Peachtree Circle NE.
    • The investigation is ongoing, and no major injuries were reported.

ATLANTA - A pedestrian robbery at the Bell Collier Village luxury apartments led to a police chase and crash in Midtown Atlanta on Monday evening.

Three people were taken into custody after the crash.

What we know:

Three people were taken into custody Monday after a reported pedestrian robbery led to a police chase and subsequent crash in Midtown Atlanta, authorities said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1888 Emery Street NW in response to a robbery involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they identified possible suspects at the scene, but the individuals fled in a vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed near the intersection of Peachtree Street NE and Peachtree Circle NE. 

No major injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

Officers detained three people at the scene of the crash but have not released their names or charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.

The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article. 

MidtownNewsPolice Chases