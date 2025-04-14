Pedestrian robbery sparks police chase and crash in Midtown Atlanta
Atlanta police investigate a crash after a chase through Midtown Atlanta on April 14, 2025. (FOX 5)
ATLANTA - A pedestrian robbery at the Bell Collier Village luxury apartments led to a police chase and crash in Midtown Atlanta on Monday evening.
Three people were taken into custody after the crash.
What we know:
According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1888 Emery Street NW in response to a robbery involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they identified possible suspects at the scene, but the individuals fled in a vehicle.
The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed near the intersection of Peachtree Street NE and Peachtree Circle NE.
No major injuries have been reported.
What we don't know:
Officers detained three people at the scene of the crash but have not released their names or charges.
The investigation remains ongoing, police said.
The Source: The Atlanta Police Department provided the details for this article.