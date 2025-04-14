Pedestrian robbery sparks police chase and crash in Midtown Atlanta

Image 1 of 12 ▼ Atlanta police investigate a crash after a chase through Midtown Atlanta on April 14, 2025. (FOX 5)

The Brief A pedestrian robbery at Bell Collier Village luxury apartments initiated a police chase and crash in Midtown Atlanta. Three individuals were apprehended after the fleeing vehicle crashed near Peachtree Street NE and Peachtree Circle NE. The investigation is ongoing, and no major injuries were reported.



A pedestrian robbery at the Bell Collier Village luxury apartments led to a police chase and crash in Midtown Atlanta on Monday evening.

Three people were taken into custody after the crash.

What we know:

Three people were taken into custody Monday after a reported pedestrian robbery led to a police chase and subsequent crash in Midtown Atlanta, authorities said.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers were dispatched to 1888 Emery Street NW in response to a robbery involving a pedestrian. When officers arrived, they identified possible suspects at the scene, but the individuals fled in a vehicle.

The pursuit ended when the fleeing vehicle crashed near the intersection of Peachtree Street NE and Peachtree Circle NE.

No major injuries have been reported.

What we don't know:

Officers detained three people at the scene of the crash but have not released their names or charges.

The investigation remains ongoing, police said.