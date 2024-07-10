7K already registered for 2025 Peachtree Road Race

article

Following the conclusion of this year's Peachtree Road Race, organizers are already setting their sights on the 2025 event. Last week's race saw over 50,000 runners participate, reaffirming its status as the world's largest 10K run.

That included 3,000 registrants in the Microsoft Peachtree Junior event, which was a 200% increase from 2023.

Notable finishers for the 55th running of the race included Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and Sen. Raphael Warnock.

Additionally, several of the original 110 participants from the first race in 1970 participated in this year's event.

Registration is already open for the 2025 race. Impressively, 7,000 people have already secured their spots.

For more information and to register, visit the Atlanta Track Club's official website at atlantatrackclub.org.