Peachtree Road Race 2024: Here's what you need to know

Thousands of runners are expected to take to the streets of Atlanta on Thursday for the 55th annual Peachtree Road Race.

Organizers say they are anticipating their largest crowd since 2019 for the popular Atlanta Fourth of July tradition, and they've been working for weeks to prepare for around 50,000 walkers and runners taking part in the race either in-person or virtually.

This year, organizers say racers should expect new fun experiences as they try to finish the world's largest 10k race.

"We’ve got more entertainment, more bands, more community engagement, community groups and volunteers than we’ve ever had," race director Rich Kenah said.

With high temperatures expected, organizers have plans in place to help beat the heat.

"We have an army of medical professionals over my right shoulder who will be in the park to help treat and address any heat-related illnesses we may see," he told FOX 5. "Once upon a time, we just had water bottles in the meadows, but now we cool all those water bottles, and now we’ve added misters all across the meadow because it can get hot in there after you finish running."

There will also be hydration stations throughout the race route along with the thousands of water bottles available for participants.

Officials say all 50 states and 32 countries will be represented in this year's race. The participants traveling the furthest for the race are from Melbourne, Australia.

This year, the oldest participant in the race will be Atlanta resident Betty Lindberg, a 99-year-old woman who has participated in every Peachtree Road Race since 1989 except for one.

Whether you're heading to the starting line in Buckhead to put your feet to the pavement on July 4th or cheering on family and friends at the finish line at Piedmont Park, here's your guide to navigating Atlanta before and during the race:

Peachtree Road Race 2024 schedule and start times

Here is the schedule of events for the 2024 Peachtree Road Race in Midtown Atlanta:

6:25 a.m. Shepherd Center Wheelchair Division Start

6:44 a.m. Mayor’s Message – Andre Dickens

6:50 a.m. Women’s Start

6:53 a.m. National Anthem by the Four Fellers barbershop quartet

6:55 a.m. Parachute Landing

7:00 a.m. Men’s Elite, Elite High School Division, Seeded & Wave A

8:00 a.m. Awards ceremony for top 3 finishers in footrace and wheelchair divisions – at the finish line

8:45 a.m. Last Start Wave begins

9:00 a.m. Start Line Closes

11:00 a.m. Finish Line/Race Course officially closes

Peachtree Road Race 2024 road closures

Closures will begin around the starting area at Peachtree Road by Marque Road and Lenox Parkway starting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday. Peachtree Road from Lenox Road to Around Lenox Parkway will close starting at midnight on Thursday. All other area closures will start at 4:30 a.m.

Peachtree Road from Peachtree Dunwoody Road to Piedmont Road

Around Lenox Parkway from Peachtree Road to Lenox Road

Lenox Road from Peachtree Road to Ferncliff Road

Buckhead Loop from Peachtree Road to GA 400

Phipps Blvd. from Buckhead Loop to Wieuca Road

Wieuca Road from Old Ivy Road to Roxboro Road

Roxboro Road from Kingsboro Road to Peachtree Dunwoody Road

Prichard Road from Roxboro Road to Oak Valley Road

Lakeside Road from Pritchard Road to Kingsboro Road

Kingsboro Road from Roxboro Road to Lenox Road

Oak Valley Road from Peachtree Road to E. Paces Ferry Road

Around the course, parts of Peachtree Road and 10th Street will be shut down starting around 3 a.m. while the race is going on until 11:30 a.m. During that time, all cross traffic across Peachtree Street and 10th Street will be prohibited.

These streets will be closed near the finish line on Wednesday:

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive – 24-hour closure

10th Street from Piedmont Road to Charles Allen – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Piedmont Road from 13th Street to 9th Street – 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

These streets will be closed near the finish line on Thursday:

10th Street from Charles Allen to Monroe Drive – Until 5 p.m.

Charles Allen Drive from 8th Street to 10th Street from 3 a.m. to noon

10th Street from Myrtle to Charles Allen Drive from 3 a.m. to noon

10th Street from Peachtree Street to Myrtle from 4 a.m. to noon

Monroe Drive from Kanuga to Virginia Avenue from 5 a.m. to noon

8th Street from Monroe Drive to Peachtree Place from 7 a.m. to noon

Peachtree Place from Peachtree Street to West Peachtree Street from 8 a.m. to noon

Peachtree Road Race parking and MARTA

Premium starting line parking was available for purchase, but the deadline has since passed. If you have purchased the parking, you should have already received a hang tag for your car and a prepared parking ticket. The lot for the starting line parking is located at the Alliance Center Parking Deck at 3424 Peachtree Road. Take the Lenox Road exit off of Ga. 400 North or Ga. 400 South at 5 a.m.

Participants and spectators are encouraged to use MARTA, which will begin service at 4 a.m. on race day.

Lenox Station on the gold line is closest to the starting line. Midtown or Art Center stations provide the most convenient access to the finish line.

This year's special MARTA Breeze fare is a wristband that can be scanned just like a regular Breeze card. If you've purchased the wristband, you should have received it with your runner bib that was mailed to you. You can also purchase a wristband at the Peachtree Health & Fitness Expo.