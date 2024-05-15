Atlanta Peachtree Road Race surge in sign-ups causes earlier close in registration

article

The Atlanta Peachtree Road Race, the world's largest 10K, is planning to close registration earlier than usual due to a surge in sign-ups for the 55th race.

According to the Atlanta Track Club, more than 40,000 runners have already signed up. They're expecting to have their biggest turnout since the 50th road race.

"The strong registration numbers serve as a clear indicator of the Peachtree's enduring community," said Rich Kenah, CEO of Atlanta Track Club. "With recent sellouts at the 2023 PNC Atlanta 10 Miler, the 2023 Invesco QQQ Thanksgiving Day Half Marathon, the 2024 Publix Atlanta Marathon, and the Northside BeltLine 3K - 5K, it's clear that demand for running and walking events is on the rise. I urge everyone interested in the AJC Peachtree Road Race to sign up now to avoid missing out on this iconic event."

The sudden surge in registration may be attributed to this being the first year that the Peachtree Junior race is free.

AJC Peachtree Road RaceAtlanta, GA July 4, 2023Microsoft Peachtree Junior Races (Joaquin Lara/Atlanta Track Club)

The junior race will take place on July 3. Adults will run on Independence Day.

After the race, there will be a carnival for all participants. There will also be a surprise for any runner who crosses the finish line wearing adidas.

To learn more and register before the new deadline of June 15, you can visit the Atlanta Track Club online.