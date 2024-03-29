Atlanta's Peachtree Junior race now free for all young runners

article

For the first time in history, the Peachtree Junior race will be free for all young runners who register.

The Atlanta Track Club announced that Microsoft would be covering all entry fees for any child who wants to participate in the race.

"At Atlanta Track Club, we are focused on making running and walking, cross country and track and field accessible to everyone," said Rich Kenah, CEO. "Cost can be a barrier for some, which is why our Kilometer Kids program is free to all. We – and the children of Atlanta – thank Microsoft for joining us in our mission and taking it one step further at Peachtree Junior."

The junior race kicks off on July 3, with runners crossing the same finish line as participants in Atlanta's famous Peachtree Road Race.

"We’ve been teaming up with Atlanta Track Club and their Kilometer Kids program for the past few years to foster opportunities for youth to learn and grow through technology and physical activity," said Monica Robbins, director of sports partnerships at Microsoft. "The positive impact we have seen through the program has made us passionate about making running and STEM fun and accessible to every curious kid, so we’re thrilled to sponsor all kids to run free at this year’s Peachtree Junior."

The company has previously collaborated with the race on coding and other STEM opportunities, which the club says will be offered this year as well.

The first 3,000 children to sign up for the event will receive a guaranteed medal and T-shirt.

To learn more about the race and to register, visit the race's website.