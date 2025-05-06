Atlanta mother, daughters graduate together from Georgia State University

The Brief A metro Atlanta mother will get her second Master's from Georgia State on Wednesday, the same day her three daughters will also receive degrees. Quila Lee is receiving her Master of Arts in Teaching. She currently teaches in Clayton County. Her older daughter, Rakiya, is receiving her Master of Public Administration. Twins Kamiya and Kalaya are both getting biology degrees.



This all started when Kamiya and Kalaya enrolled at Georgia State.

They were inspired by Rakiya, who got her bachelor's from GSU in 2017.

After the twins started school, Rakiya decided to go back for her Master's there as well, and then their mom did too.

What they're saying:

"I believe that schooling is important and education is important," Quila said.

Quila is 53 years old. She got her first Master's from Kentucky State 22 years ago.

"I do believe in lifelong learning. Learning is something that's always been fun for me," she explained.

"My mom set the standard for me and I set the standard for the twins," Rakiya said.

As they studied together, they realized they'd all be graduating on the same day.

"It wasn't supposed to be like that; none of this was planned," Kamiya said.

"I didn't believe it because I'm like, 'Something's got to be messed up. Maybe you all need another course; maybe I need another course,'" Rakiya added.

But they say they wouldn't have it any other way, supporting each other throughout their studies in order for each of them to reach this milestone.

"We all needed each other to get through this," Kamiya said.

"Yes, we did. We all had to help each other a lot," Kalaya added.

"It will be a beautiful day, a beautiful thing. This is just such a really big moment for us," Rakiya explained.

"I'm super proud, I'm super happy. It's going to be a very emotional day... Don't let age or anything else be a deterrent. If it's something that you want to do, pursue it," Quila said.