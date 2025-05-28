6 tornadoes reported in North Georgia following storms on Sunday, Tuesday

The Brief Six tornadoes reported in North Georgia following severe storms on May 25 and May 27, with three touching down each day across northwest and western parts of the state. The strongest tornado, rated EF-1 with 95 mph winds, struck southwest Gordon County, destroying a barn and damaging chicken houses over a 6-mile path. No injuries or fatalities were reported, but the National Weather Service warned that even brief tornadoes can cause significant damage and urged continued storm preparedness.



The National Weather Service (NWS) is reporting that six tornadoes touched down across Georgia during two rounds of severe storms that swept through the state on Sunday, May 25, and Tuesday, May 27.

What we know:

On Sunday evening, a line of strong to severe thunderstorms moved through northwest Georgia, producing three tornadoes in Chattooga and Gordon counties. The most significant damage occurred in southwest Gordon County, where an EF-1 tornado with peak winds of 95 mph carved a 6-mile path of destruction. The storm flattened a large barn, damaged multiple chicken houses, and uprooted trees along its route from Oostanaula to just northwest of Adairsville.

Another EF-1 tornado touched down briefly in northern Gordon County near Redbud, damaging barns and snapping trees along Owens Gin Road. The third tornado from Sunday, rated EF-0, struck Chattooga County between Trion and Subligna with estimated peak winds of 75 mph. The storm uprooted trees and destroyed a carport.

On Tuesday, three more tornadoes were confirmed as another system moved through western Georgia. Two EF-0 tornadoes were reported in Carroll County with maximum winds of 75 mph and 85 mph. In neighboring Coweta County, a low-end EF-1 tornado with winds around 90 mph was confirmed.

No injuries or fatalities were reported from any of the tornadoes, although property damage occurred in several locations.

What they're saying:

According to the NWS, all six tornadoes were relatively short-lived, but underscore the need for residents to remain vigilant during severe weather, even outside peak tornado season.

What's next:

NWS officials are continuing to review data from the Tuesday storms and plan to release additional details about the tornado tracks and damage assessments.

