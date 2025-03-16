EF-1 tornado confirmed in Paulding County during overnight storm

The Brief An EF-1 tornado touched down in Paulding County during severe weather from Saturday into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service. Thousands were without power across the state. The storm system is responsible for at least 33 deaths across the U.S.



The National Weather Service has confirmed that a high-end EF-1 tornado touched down in Paulding County amid a massive storm that swept through North Georgia from Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Paulding County tornado

What we know:

The storm is reported to have had max wind speeds between 105 and 110mph.

The worst damage was reported in the Windale Road area near Highway 278 and Highway 61.

Leaders in Paulding County warned residents to be careful if they go outside on Sunday morning.

Dig deeper:

The powerful storms overnight ripped the awning of a gas station in Dallas out of its concrete supports and sent it flying.

Paulding County Sheriff Ashley Henson was up all night covering storm damage across his country.

Jordan Youdis, a spokesman for the Paudling County Sheriff's Office, said that the bulk of the storm's damage was on the outskirts of Dallas. He said they were waiting to see the full extent of the damage when the sun came up.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ The canopy at a Texaco in Paulding County was ripped out of the ground by strong winds on March 16, 2025.

"For a moment, there seemed like there was going to be a second batch of storms. Thankfully, we didn't get that," Youdis said. "We got some wind and some pretty heavy rain, but our folks worked right through that, checking to make sure everyone was OK."

While falling trees trapped some Paulding County residents inside their homes, crews with the fire department and deputies were able to get them out safely.

Youdis said the county has been lucky that injuries seem to have been minimal.

Georgia power outages

What we know:

Thousands of Georgians were without power as they awoke on Sunday after the severe storm system passed through overnight.

The majority of those power outages were concentrated in the northeast corner of Georgia, including Rabun, Towns, and Union counties. Paulding County also reported more than 3,400 customers without power.

Massive storm leaves dozens dead across the U.S.

What we know:

Officials say the storm killed at least 33 people as it crossed through the central and southern U.S.

Missouri recorded more fatalities than any other state as scattered twisters overnight killed at least 12, authorities said. The deaths included a man whose home was ripped apart by a tornado.

Officials confirmed three deaths in Arkansas, where Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders declared a state of emergency.

Dust storms spurred by the system’s early high winds claimed almost a dozen lives on Friday. Eight people died in a Kansas highway pileup involving at least 50 vehicles, according to the state highway patrol. Authorities said three people were also killed in car crashes during a dust storm in Amarillo, in the Texas Panhandle.