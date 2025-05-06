NWS confirms 2 more tornadoes in metro Atlanta area on Saturday

article

The Brief The National Weather Service confirmed two new tornadoes — both EF0 — touched down in Newton and Monroe counties on May 3, bringing the total number of weekend tornadoes in Georgia to four. The Newton County tornado reached peak winds of 75 mph, while the Monroe County tornado hit 80 mph; both caused minor damage with no injuries reported. Earlier-confirmed tornadoes in Talbot and Hall counties were rated EF1, with the Talbot County twister damaging around 10 homes in Woodland and the Hall County tornado crossing Lake Lanier.



The National Weather Service has confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in Georgia during the line of severe thunderstorms that swept across the state on the evening of Saturday, May 3.

What we know:

The tornadoes in Newton and Monroe counties were all brief but caused scattered damage. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.

Newton County (EF0)

A tornado with peak winds of 75 mph touched down near Oak Hill in western Newton County around 9:02 p.m. It traveled nearly two miles, snapping trees and leaving behind leaf debris along Buckingham Drive and Highway 212 before lifting near Tara Way.

Path Length: 1.94 miles

Max Width: 100 yards

Rating: EF0

Fatalities/Injuries: 0

Monroe County (EF0)

About an hour later, another EF0 tornado touched down in the Culloden area of southwestern Monroe County. With estimated peak winds of 80 mph, the storm damaged an outbuilding roof, snapped trees along US 341 and Norwood Street, and caused minor property damage.

Path Length: 2.47 miles

Max Width: 175 yards

Rating: EF0

Fatalities/Injuries: 0

The previously reported tornadoes were:

Talbot County (EF1)

The strongest of the three tornadoes touched down in northwest Talbot County around 9:14 p.m. May 3, registering EF1 strength with winds up to 95 mph. It carved a 5.83-mile path from east of Shiloh through the city of Woodland. The tornado downed numerous large trees and damaged about 10 homes, with the most significant destruction along 7th Avenue in Woodland, where porch roofs were torn off several houses.

Path Length: 5.83 miles

Max Width: 200 yards

Rating: EF1

Fatalities/Injuries: 0

Hall County (EF1)

A tornado also touched down at 6:55 p.m. May 2 over Lake Lanier in Hall County. That tornado developed from a small, isolated supercell and remained on the ground for approximately nine minutes.

Path Length: 2.75 miles

Max width: 150 yards

Rating: EF1

Fatalities/Injuries: 0

The tornadoes formed as part of a bowing line of thunderstorms that moved across north and central Georgia. The National Weather Service said brief QLCS (quasi-linear convective system) tornadoes like these are common during fast-moving thunderstorm lines.

