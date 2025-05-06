NWS confirms 2 more tornadoes in metro Atlanta area on Saturday
ATLANTA - The National Weather Service has confirmed two additional tornadoes touched down in Georgia during the line of severe thunderstorms that swept across the state on the evening of Saturday, May 3.
What we know:
The tornadoes in Newton and Monroe counties were all brief but caused scattered damage. Fortunately, no injuries or fatalities were reported.
Newton County (EF0)
A tornado with peak winds of 75 mph touched down near Oak Hill in western Newton County around 9:02 p.m. It traveled nearly two miles, snapping trees and leaving behind leaf debris along Buckingham Drive and Highway 212 before lifting near Tara Way.
- Path Length: 1.94 miles
- Max Width: 100 yards
- Rating: EF0
- Fatalities/Injuries: 0
Monroe County (EF0)
About an hour later, another EF0 tornado touched down in the Culloden area of southwestern Monroe County. With estimated peak winds of 80 mph, the storm damaged an outbuilding roof, snapped trees along US 341 and Norwood Street, and caused minor property damage.
- Path Length: 2.47 miles
- Max Width: 175 yards
- Rating: EF0
- Fatalities/Injuries: 0
The previously reported tornadoes were:
Talbot County (EF1)
The strongest of the three tornadoes touched down in northwest Talbot County around 9:14 p.m. May 3, registering EF1 strength with winds up to 95 mph. It carved a 5.83-mile path from east of Shiloh through the city of Woodland. The tornado downed numerous large trees and damaged about 10 homes, with the most significant destruction along 7th Avenue in Woodland, where porch roofs were torn off several houses.
- Path Length: 5.83 miles
- Max Width: 200 yards
- Rating: EF1
- Fatalities/Injuries: 0
Hall County (EF1)
A tornado also touched down at 6:55 p.m. May 2 over Lake Lanier in Hall County. That tornado developed from a small, isolated supercell and remained on the ground for approximately nine minutes.
- Path Length: 2.75 miles
- Max width: 150 yards
- Rating: EF1
- Fatalities/Injuries: 0
The tornadoes formed as part of a bowing line of thunderstorms that moved across north and central Georgia. The National Weather Service said brief QLCS (quasi-linear convective system) tornadoes like these are common during fast-moving thunderstorm lines.
