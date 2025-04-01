Tornado also confirmed in Coweta County during Monday's storms

article

The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF0 tornado touched down in Coweta County on Monday, part of a line of storms that swept through the metro Atlanta area.

What we know:

According to the NWS, the Coweta County tornado had estimated peak winds of 75 mph. Its path stretched nearly five miles—4.97 miles to be exact—with a maximum width of 250 yards. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

The tornado formed at 12:32 p.m. and lifted at 12:39 p.m., spinning up quickly within a strong line of thunderstorms moving northeast. It first touched down along Lower Fayetteville Road, just east of Interstate 85 in the city of Newnan.

What they're saying:

From there, the tornado traveled northeast, intermittently downing large branches and trees in a narrow path. It crossed Shenandoah Boulevard, Sullivan Road, and Lora Smith Road. The National Weather Service says the tornado reached its peak intensity in the Legacy Estates subdivision, where it snapped multiple trees.

The tornado began weakening as it moved across Sharpsburg-McCollum Road before lifting near the Manchester subdivision. While the damage was not continuous along the entire path, officials say it was consistent enough to confirm a rotating circulation and intermittent tornado strength. Surveyed damage also aligned with radar data indicating potential tornado activity.

In a separate event, an EF1 tornado touched down in north-central Henry County during the same weather system. With peak winds between 85 and 90 mph, that tornado damaged trees and property before lifting after about eight minutes.

The strongest winds occurred near Brannan Road, where approximately 40 trees were reported down, according to emergency management officials. The tornado weakened to EF0 intensity as it moved northeast, eventually lifting near Knight Cemetery. Damage in the area was consistent with intermittent tornado circulation.

The NWS continues to evaluate storm damage across the region.