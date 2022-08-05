Bullet removed from toddler's head, 2nd child was inside car shot up at Atlanta traffic light, family says

Relatives of a toddler shot at a traffic light in Atlanta said there was also a 5-year-old BOY in the car at the time of the shooting.

FOX 5 Atlanta spoke to the grandfather of 3-year-old Javon Jewell, who was hit by gunfire on Peters Street and Chapel Street after his father took the children to get a haircut on Wednesday.

Police said Dajuan Jewell noticed a car driving erratically as they were leaving the barber shop. He told police a car drove beside him at a red light and began to shoot in the family's direction.

Police said 3-year-old Javon Jewell was injured in a shooting at a SW Atlanta traffic light. (Provided by family)

The 3-year-old was hospitalized and is expected to recover. The family says the toddler's brother was uninjured.

Javon Jewell's grandfather, Regis Yates, said a bullet was removed from the child's head. His 3-year-old grandson is recovering at Children's Healthcare at Egleston.

"He was real lucky," Yates said.

Police investigate a shooting at Peters Street and Chapel Street.

Yates said the car was riddled with bullets.

"What we have determined is there was a car following them," said Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton Jr.

Police said the driver of the Kia targeted the victim's car, but police haven't explained why they think someone shot at them.

"It appears to be targeted incident. I'm not sure if they know one another, but it appears that shooters, in fact, wanted to shoot the occupants in that vehicle," Deputy Chief Hampton said.

The driver of the Kia fled south of Peters Street.

Police said Dajuan Jewell drove to a fire station south of the shooting scene. Firefighters there took the 2-year-old to a local hospital.

The shooting on the typically peaceful street shocked locals.

"It's definitely going to put everybody on alert now. Atlanta is already on alert. It's a lot of crime going on," resident Tyrone Greene said.

Atlanta police said this case remains a top priority. They plan to post a $2,000 Crime Stoppers reward to help find the shooter in the coming days.