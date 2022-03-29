4-year-old girl killed in shooting at DeKalb County home, police say

DeKalb County police have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting of a 4-year-old girl in DeKalb County Monday night.

Official say shortly before 10 p.m. Monday, DeKalb County police responded to a report of a shooting on the 1400 block of Bouldercrest Road.

At the scene, police found a young girl suffering from a gunshot. A family member transported the victim, identified as 4-year-old Janiyah Jenkins, to a nearby hospital. Tuesday morning, Jenkins died from her injuries.

During the investigation, police arrested 27-year-old Levante Cummings and charged him with second-degree cruelty to a child. Additional charges are expected.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting that killed Jenkins.

The investigation is ongoing.

