4 people killed one year ago in Hampton remembered at special ceremony

The City of Hampton held a ceremony on Monday to remember the four people who were killed one year ago in the Dogwood Lakes community.

Scott Leavitt, 67, and his wife, 68-year-old Shirley Leavitt, 65-year-old Steve Blizzard, and 66-year-old Ronald Jeffers were allegedly killed by 40-year-old Andre Longmore for unknown reasons.

Longmore was then killed almost 24 hours later during a gun battle in Clayton County with police officers. Three officers were injured during the encounter.

Those police officers were honored last week at Hampton City Hall for their heroic efforts.

The memorial service was held at 10 a.m. Monday at the East Hampton Community Park.