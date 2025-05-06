22-year-old Coweta County man arrested for child sex abuse material

The Brief Chopper Whiting, 22, was arrested at his workplace after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to him. Whiting faces charges including possession of child sexual abuse material and using a communication facility in the commission of a felony. Authorities seized multiple electronic devices from Whiting's home; additional charges may be filed pending further analysis.



A 22-year-old Newnan man has been arrested on child sexual exploitation charges after a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to his workplace.

What we know:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested Chopper Whiting at a memory foam manufacturing plant where he was employed. Authorities emphasize that the alleged crimes occurred at his residence and were not connected to his place of work.

Following the arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at Whiting’s home, seizing multiple electronic devices for further examination. He has been charged with one count of child sexual exploitation, with additional charges possible pending the results of the forensic analysis.

In response to the increasing number of cyber-related child exploitation cases, the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office hosted a parent workshop aimed at educating families on online safety. The event took place on Monday at the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

This arrest follows a recent case involving a 71-year-old Grantville man, Dannie Gean Miller, who faces multiple charges of possessing child pornography.

What they're saying:

"In this case, investigators found multiple videos which they describe in their report as incredibly offensive and disturbing," said Sgt. Chris Hyatt-Coweta County Sheriff’s Office.

What's next:

Investigators say they may file more charges against Whiting depending on what they find on the electronic devices seized from his home.

What you can do:

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office continues to urge parents to remain vigilant about their children's online activities and to report any suspicious behavior to authorities.