Grantville grandfather arrested on child pornography charges; judge denies bond
GRANTVILLE, Ga. - A 71-year-old Grantville grandfather is under arrest in Coweta County on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.
What we know:
A judge has denied bond to Dannie Gean Miller, so the grandfather remains locked up in the Coweta County Jail on very serious child sex charges.
At the time of his arrest, a body cam video showed the elderly Miller wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering that said, "It’s OK if you disagree with me…I can’t force you to be right."
They say the tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
Investigators say they discovered downloads of numerous illegal and disturbing videos involving children.
The sheriff’s office tells FOX 5 it takes the protection of children very seriously and investigates these cyber allegations very thoroughly.
What we don't know:
The investigation is ongoing. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit has charged Miller with seven felony counts of child sexual exploitation and six counts of felony use of a communication facility in the commission of a crime.
What's next:
More charges are possible. With the seizure of multiple electronic devices from Miller's Grantville home, they say they will be combing through the memory drives in search of other evidence. Depending on what they find, Miller could be facing more charges.
The Source: FOX 5's Doug Evans spoke with the Coweta County Sheriff's Office for this report. Court and jail records were also used.