Grantville grandfather arrested on child pornography charges; judge denies bond

The Brief A 71-year-old Grantville grandfather has been charged with multiple internet sex crimes. Coweta County Sheriff’s investigators say they discovered numerous illegal and disturbing videos involving children. The tip came to Coweta authorities from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.



A 71-year-old Grantville grandfather is under arrest in Coweta County on multiple charges of possession of child pornography.

What we know:

A judge has denied bond to Dannie Gean Miller, so the grandfather remains locked up in the Coweta County Jail on very serious child sex charges.

At the time of his arrest, a body cam video showed the elderly Miller wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering that said, "It’s OK if you disagree with me…I can’t force you to be right."

They say the tip came from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Investigators say they discovered downloads of numerous illegal and disturbing videos involving children.

The sheriff’s office tells FOX 5 it takes the protection of children very seriously and investigates these cyber allegations very thoroughly.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Internet Crimes Against Children Unit has charged Miller with seven felony counts of child sexual exploitation and six counts of felony use of a communication facility in the commission of a crime.

What's next:

More charges are possible. With the seizure of multiple electronic devices from Miller's Grantville home, they say they will be combing through the memory drives in search of other evidence. Depending on what they find, Miller could be facing more charges.