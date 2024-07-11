$3K in fireworks boosted from Newnan fireworks stand, man arrested

Call it a sign of the times with the growing popularity of fireworks. Newnan police say they caught a burglar in the act with several thousand dollars in stolen fireworks.

A bit risky, stealing something as flammable and explosive as fireworks, but apparently it can get quite a bang for the buck, considering the guy almost got away with close to $3,000, more than many bank robbers can boast.

It happened on July 2 in Newnan. Police were called to a pop-up fireworks stand in a shopping center parking lot.

The video shows officers finding the door broken into and the stand in complete disarray. Not far off, they say they found 41-year-old Antonio Herring of Newnan hiding in some bushes. He had some explaining to do. Like, why did he have two shopping carts full of fireworks?

Newnan police released video from an officer-worn camera showing an officer responding to a burglary at a fireworks stand on July 2, 2024. (Newnan Police Department)

Of course, fireworks have become a big business here in Georgia and police say it is not that surprising it would catch the eye of thieves wanting to cash in on the big bucks being spent on them.

The recovered inventory included such fireworks as Ground Blasters, M-1000s and get this a Big Deluxe, a couple of them actually, and they're valued at over $150 a piece.

Antonio Herring (Coweta County Sheriffs Office)

Police say they have charged Antonio Herring with burglary, theft by taking, criminal damage to property and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.

Police say they returned the stolen fireworks to the vendor as it is not something that should be lying around the police station.