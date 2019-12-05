37-year veteran of Alpharetta Police Department retires

The Alpharetta Police Department celebrated the career of one of its officers on Thursday.

Officer Curtis Garren retired from the force Thursday.

The department performed a uniformed walk of honor Thursday afternoon at the Alpharetta Community Center on Roswell Road.

The officer's wife, Karen, said the walk is a proper sendoff for an officer who has given his life to the department.

Officer Garren has worked with the department for 37 years.