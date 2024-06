article

East Point police are looking for a 32-year-old East Point woman who has been missing since June 14.

Police say Samantha Evette Stinson was last seen on Cleveland Avenue. She has been diagnosed with schizophrenia and is bipolar, police say.

Stinson is 5-feet-4-inches tall and weighs 140 pounds.

If you have seen her, contact Detective J. Crisp at 404-559-6370 or jcrisp@eastpointcity.org.