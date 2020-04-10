317 resident deaths reported in Georgia's long-term care facilities

The Georgia Department of Health is closely monitoring long-term care facilities as it continues its fight against the coronavirus.

A weekly report is being released to update the number of confirmed cases and deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic. This is in addition to the twice-daily report from the state agency.

Gov. Brian Kemp made these facilities are a priority, dispatching teams from the Georgia National Guard to clean and disinfect the facility in addition to assisting in the care of residents. More than a thousand more guardsmen have been added to assist those teams.

As of April 20, the Georgia National Guard has sanitized 523 longterm care facilities - about 66 percent of 790 facilities across the state.

The following is data provided to the state by each facility as of April 21:

According to the update numbers, 2,048 residents and 1,036 staff members in long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus. Officials say there have been 317 resident deaths related to COVID-19 in long-term care facilities.

The state is collecting data to help assist in the Georgia National Guard's efforts to fight the coronavirus among the most vulnerable and is not required by the federal government. All the data collected is was self-reported by the long-term care facilities and is subject to change rapidly.

The state will be releasing numbers weekly and those will be updated here.

