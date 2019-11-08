3 arrested in Hall County heroin bust

Three people were arrested on Wednesday after a drug bust in Hall County.

It happened in the 2000 block of Ridgeway Drive in Gainesville where authorities seized 20 grams of heroin packaged in multiple bags. They also found $3,000 in cash, five grams of methamphetamine packaged in bags, four alprazolam pills, two pistols, digital scales, ledgers, drug paraphernalia, and numerous syringes.

The estimated street value of the seized narcotics was $6,500.

Albert Lee Scott, 63, of Gainesville, Samantha Ann Shugrue, 26, of Gainesville, and Samantha Sheri Spillers, 51, of Lula, were arrested and taken to the Hall County Jail.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Albert Scott (Hall County Jail)

Scott is facing a number of charges, including trafficking heroin, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of heroin with the intent to distribute, among others. The other two suspects were charged with possession of heroin.